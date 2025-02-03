Marketplace.
image 1 of Kitchencraft Set of 2 Bottle Stoppers Nutcracker

Kitchencraft Set of 2 Bottle Stoppers Nutcracker

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Gifts Direct 2 U

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Kitchencraft Set of 2 Bottle Stoppers Nutcracker
This set of two Nutcracker-inspired wine stoppers features the Soldier and Sugar Plum Fairy in intricate detail. Made from durable silicone in Scandi-inspired colors, they combine festive charm with functionality, creating an airtight seal to preserve wine and champagne. Perfect for holiday decor or gifting, they add a magical touch to seasonal gatherings.
Set of 2Fits most wine & champagne bottlesAirtight sealWipe Clean only
Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)

View all Food Storage & Water Bottles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here