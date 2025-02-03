Kitchencraft Set of 2 Bottle Stoppers Nutcracker

This set of two Nutcracker-inspired wine stoppers features the Soldier and Sugar Plum Fairy in intricate detail. Made from durable silicone in Scandi-inspired colors, they combine festive charm with functionality, creating an airtight seal to preserve wine and champagne. Perfect for holiday decor or gifting, they add a magical touch to seasonal gatherings.

Set of 2 Fits most wine & champagne bottles Airtight seal Wipe Clean only

Sold by Gifts Direct 2 U (Gifts Direct 2 U Ltd)