Groov-e GVWC10BK Triton 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charging Station - Black

Maximize your charging capabilities while minimizing clutter with this innovative 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station. Engineered for efficiency and convenience, this versatile device combines wireless charging functionality with essential features to simplify your life, whether at home or on the go.

Wireless charging station for: - Smartphone (compatible with all wireless charging enabled smartphones (iPhone 12/13/4/15/16 & Samsung S20 or newer)

- Earphones (all wireless charging enabled earphone models including Airpods, Airpods Pro)

- Compatible with Apple Watch series 1-9 or newer

Magnetic charger compatible with MagSafe

Ideal for travel

USB-C powered (cable included)

Specifications:

Input USB-C: 9V/3A

Wireless Output: 15W max (smartphone)

Wireless Output: 3W (earphones)

Wireless Output: 2W (smart watch)

QC 3.0 adaptor required for fast charging and your devices must support wireless charging