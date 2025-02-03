Groov-e GVDR09BK Geneva Rechargeable DAB Radio

Enjoy radio on the go. You can enjoy your favourite radio stations and stream music with great sound quality. Its portability and rechargeable battery make the groov-e Geneva the perfect travel companion to take with you wherever you go.

Small and Compact Size: 6.5 x 12 x 2.5 cm

Features: DAB/FM radio, 40 preset stations: 20 DAB & 20 FM, Bluetooth connectivity for wireless music playback, Rechargeable Battery 1200mAh, Backlit LCD display, Radio text, Auto scan & manual tuning, Clock – time and date, Dual alarm – wake up to radio or buzzer, Snooze function, Sleep timer/Display dimmer, 3.5mm headphone socket, Telescopic antenna, Type-C USB power/charging cable (included)