Groov-e GVDR10BK Madrid Rechargeable DAB Radio with Bluetooth

Enjoy radio on the go. You can enjoy your favourite radio stations and stream music with great sound quality. Its portability and rechargeable battery make the groov-e Madrid the perfect travel companion to take with you wherever you go.DAB/FM radio - 40 preset stations: 20 DAB & 20 FMBluetooth connectivity for wireless music playbackRechargeable Battery 1200mAhBacklit LCD displayRadio textAuto scan & manual tuningClock – time and dateDual alarm – wake up to radio or buzzerSnooze functionSleep timerDisplay dimmer3.5mm headphone socketTelescopic antennaFabric wrist lanyard (included)Type-C USB power/charging cable (included)
40 Preset Stations (20 DAB & 20 FM)Rechargeable 1200mAh Battery (Cable included)Dual Alarm – Radio or Buzzer
