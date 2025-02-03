Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Non-Slip Velvet Hangers - 45cm - Black - Pack of 25

Harbour Housewares Non-Slip Velvet Hangers - 45cm - Black - Pack of 25

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.49

£9.49/each

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Harbour Housewares Non-Slip Velvet Hangers - 45cm - Black - Pack of 25
Keep the clothes in your wardrobe clean, pristine and perfectly organised with these Velvet Hangers from Harbour Housewares.With their slimline ABS plastic construction, these sturdy coat hangers make an ideal space-saving storage solution for smaller closets and clothes rails.An incorporated trouser bar also allows you to store multiple items of clothing on a single hanger, making them even more economical!Each hanger also features two shoulder notches for holding vests and strappy dresses, while the non-slip velvet coating helps to keep your shirts, jumpers and other clothing on the hanger - no more picking crumpled pieces off the wardrobe floor!
Sold by Rinkit

View all Laundry Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here