Harbour Housewares Non-Slip Velvet Hangers - 45cm - Black - Pack of 25

Keep the clothes in your wardrobe clean, pristine and perfectly organised with these Velvet Hangers from Harbour Housewares.

With their slimline ABS plastic construction, these sturdy coat hangers make an ideal space-saving storage solution for smaller closets and clothes rails.

An incorporated trouser bar also allows you to store multiple items of clothing on a single hanger, making them even more economical!

Each hanger also features two shoulder notches for holding vests and strappy dresses, while the non-slip velvet coating helps to keep your shirts, jumpers and other clothing on the hanger - no more picking crumpled pieces off the wardrobe floor!