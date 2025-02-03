Nutriment Adult Working Dog Duck Formula 1.4kg

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Nutriment's raw duck formula is part of the core range of complete raw foods for dogs. Formulated with canine health and happiness in mind, our raw duck dog food features human-grade quality duck, biologically appropriate vegetables and nutrient dense superfoods. Free from fillers, grains and artificial ingredients which are typically found in commercial dog foods, our raw duck dog food is packed with essential nutrition which is flavourful and easy to digest.

Nutriment's raw duck formula is part of the core range of complete raw foods for dogs. Formulated with canine health and happiness in mind, our raw duck dog food features human-grade quality duck, biologically appropriate vegetables and nutrient dense superfoods. Free from fillers, grains and artificial ingredients which are typically found in commercial dog foods, our raw duck dog food is packed with essential nutrition which is flavourful and easy to digest.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.