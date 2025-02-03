Marketplace.
Nutriment Adult Working Dog Duck Formula 1.4kg

Nutriment Adult Working Dog Duck Formula 1.4kg

Nutriment Adult Working Dog Duck Formula 1.4kg
Nutriment's raw duck formula is part of the core range of complete raw foods for dogs. Formulated with canine health and happiness in mind, our raw duck dog food features human-grade quality duck, biologically appropriate vegetables and nutrient dense superfoods. Free from fillers, grains and artificial ingredients which are typically found in commercial dog foods, our raw duck dog food is packed with essential nutrition which is flavourful and easy to digest.
Pack size: 1.4kg

Ingredients

British Duck with Bone, Fresh Carrots, Fresh Butternut Squash, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Curly Kale, Scottish Cold Water Salmon Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Sea Kelp Powder, Bilberry Powder, Spirulina Powder, Whole Milled Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ Oil
