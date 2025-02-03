Mylee Cuticle Remover Gel with Peppermint Oil 50ml

Marketplace.
Buy from a trusted brand - This Cuticle Remover is the latest innovation from household gel nail brand Mylee. With over 15 years in the beauty industry, Mylee is a name you can trust and buy from with confidence.Remove dry skin - Get rid of thick overgrown cuticles with Mylee’s Cuticle Remover. This gel formula will help remove excess skin, leaving your nail plates clean and ready for polish. It contains Urea which works to loosen dry skin off the nail plates. This step should not be missed when applying gel polish as it will ensure your gel nail manicure has a longer-lasting effect. Without removing your cuticles, your gel manicure is likely to lift quicker.Moisturise and soften - Using Mylee’s Cuticle Remover will also ensure your cuticles stay hydrated for longer. This formula contains Glycerin which is a moisturising powerhouse. The skin around your nails can often appear dry and cracked with built up tissue, especially during the winter time, but Glycerin will help to leave your skin super hydrated, nourished and smooth.Fresh cooling effect - Mylee Cuticle Remover is enriched with Peppermint oil ensuring a soothing cooling effect on the skin while the cuticles are being removed. This also gives the product a fresh fragrance to enjoy along with a pleasant gel texture. It will soften the cuticle quickly and shorten your nail manicure time.Easy to use - Remove tough excess skin around the nails without the need for nail clippers and cutters. Get salon-ready fresh nails in the comfort of your own home. Simply apply evenly to your cuticles using the small nozzle and leave it to sit for one minute. Push your cuticles down to elongate your nails using a cuticle pusher, and then remove any excess product with a wipe. Wash your hands with warm water afterwards and your nails will appear clean and free from dead skin.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Urea, PEG-40 Hydrogenatel Castor Oil, Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene.
