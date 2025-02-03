Mylee Gel Remover 250ml

Without damage to natural nail the Mylee Gel Remover safely and gently removes polish, soak-off gels, acrylics, nail tips and glues.

HOW TO USE

1. Trim your nail tips to the shortest possible length and buff the surface.

2. Dampen a cotton pad with Mylee Gel Remover and wrap the finger tip in foil.

3. Wait 15min before removing. Re-apply if needed

4. Remove the foil after 15 mins and gently peel off the gel polish. Rinse your hands thoroughly and towel them dry.

5. Finish off by doing a mini manicure and applying cuticle oil around the fingers and hand lotion to rehydrate and condition.