Marketplace.
image 1 of Mylee Gel Remover 250ml

Mylee Gel Remover 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£7.50

£7.50/each

Sold and sent by HSNF LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Mylee Gel Remover 250ml
Without damage to natural nail the Mylee Gel Remover safely and gently removes polish, soak-off gels, acrylics, nail tips and glues.HOW TO USE1. Trim your nail tips to the shortest possible length and buff the surface.2. Dampen a cotton pad with Mylee Gel Remover and wrap the finger tip in foil.3. Wait 15min before removing. Re-apply if needed4. Remove the foil after 15 mins and gently peel off the gel polish. Rinse your hands thoroughly and towel them dry.5. Finish off by doing a mini manicure and applying cuticle oil around the fingers and hand lotion to rehydrate and condition.

Ingredients

Acetone, Aqua (Water, Parfum (Fragrance), Citronellol, CI60725[Ext. D&C Violet2].
Sold by HSNF LIMITED

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here