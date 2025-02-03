Mylee Nail & Cuticle Oil with Sweet Almond Oil

Rich in natural extracts – With a formula rich in nutrients and vegetable oils, increase skin elasticity, minimise the signs of ageing skin, replenish and strengthen. Our cuticle formula helps your nails and cuticles look and feel stronger and healthier for the perfect manicure. With repeated and regular use, the Mylee cuticle oil will help you improve the appearance of your nails. Rehydrates & moisturises your nail bed – The cuticle oil seals in moisture while hydrating nails. Mylee cuticle oil pen for nails can also help improve the health and appearance of your nail by rehydrating your nail bed. If you regularly paint your nails, our cuticle oil can also protect your polish for a lasting shine. Keeps nails healthy – Enriched with natural extracts, Mylee cuticle oil hydrates the nail bed, naturally soothing nails, cuticles, and hands. The cuticle oil will keep your cuticles and all of the skin around your nails nourished and will promote blood circulation in that area. This makes your cuticles healthy and prevents them from getting wrinkled and discoloured. Heals cracked cuticles – Essential oils help moisturise and renew cracked cuticles. If the skin around your nails is damaged and worn out, you need to start using Mylee nail oil treatment for damaged nails enriched with natural extracts and vegetable oils. Our nail and cuticle oil can make your nails more flexible, preventing them from getting dry which can prevent them from cracking easily. Vegan & Cruelty-free - Apply and use with confidence knowing that Mylee products are 100% safe, paraben & cruelty-free, and vegan. Mylee meets the needs of professionals, beauty technicians, manicure enthusiasts, and beginners alike. Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians and for use on all skin types. Do a test before using it to check for any reaction.

Ingredients

Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Prunus Persica (Peach) Kernel Oil, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Aqua, Tocopherol, Maris Sal, Propylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Trideceth-2, Dunaliella Salina Extract.

