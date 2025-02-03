Unicorn Light Up Wand (Colours Vary)

Light up magic wand with a unicorn themed design. Press the button and the shaft of the wand lights up, whilst also illuminating a unicorn head at the tip and an orb at the base. Supplied in an assortment of colours.

Unicorn themed wand

Lights up when button is pressed

Unicorn head and orb at either end

Assorted colours

Requires 3 x AAA batteries

Approx. 43cm