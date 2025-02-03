Marketplace.
image 1 of Cup Stack Challenge Game

Cup Stack Challenge Game

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.99

£10.99/each

Sold and sent by Quitting Hollywood

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Cup Stack Challenge Game
Set of 12 hard plastic cups specially designed for competitive speed stacking. The set includes detailed instructions on how to put up and take down stacks of cups at high speed. This set has been inspired by the viral craze of speed stacking plastic cup pyramids, which has led to thousands of online videos depicting cup stacking speed attempts.Set of 12 hard plastic stacking cupsIdeal for attempting the cup stack challengeInspired by viral cup stacking online craze
Sold by Quitting Hollywood (Quitting Hollywood Ltd)

View all Games

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here