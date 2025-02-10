James Wellbeloved Dog Adult High Protein Chicken & Turkey 10kg

James Wellbeloved High Protein Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken & Turkey 10kg

James Wellbeloved High Protein Grain Free Adult Dry Dog Food Chicken and Turkey is a complete and balanced nutrition for a full and active life - with 70% from animal sources and made without grains for pets with sensitivities, James Wellbeloved High Protein dog food fills your dog with the power of nature through tasty dry dog food.

High Protein Dog Food with no added artificial flavours, colours or antioxidants Hypoallergenic Dog Food recipe excludes common allergens Beef, Pork, Soya, Eggs, Dairy and Wheat Grain free dog food with Vitamin E and minerals to support the immune system

Pack size: 10kg

Ingredients

Chicken (20% (fresh chicken 17.5%)), poultry meal (20%), turkey meal (17.5%), peas (11.6%), pea starch, poultry fat (10.31%), pea protein, lentils (7.52%), turkey gravy (3.0%), sugar beet pulp, minerals, sunflower oil. Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

