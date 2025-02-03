Vet's Kitchen Everyday Health Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice - 1kg

Vet’s Kitchen® Everyday Health Chicken & Brown Rice is a complete dry dog food which provides perfectly balanced nutrition in a delicious tasting meal and is ideal to maintain the everyday health of your adult dog.

Ingredients (Composition)_x000B_Chicken 45% (including Dried Chicken 37%, Chicken Fat 5%, Chicken Gravy 3%), Brown Rice 26%, White Rice, Oats, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Salmon Oil, Brewer’s Yeast, Mannanoligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Fructooligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Glucosamine 180mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 180mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Seaweed Oil Extract, Beta Glucans, Nucleotides.

Nutritional Additives per Kg Vitamins: Vitamin A 15,010 IU, Vitamin D3 1,010 IU, Vitamin E 115 IU. Provitamin: L-Carnitine 56mg.Amino Acids: D-L Methionine 1,290mg.Trace Elements: Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 154mg, Iron (Iron (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 96mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 36mg, Copper (Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 15mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.96mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.23mg. Gut Flora Stabilisers: Enterococcus faecium DSM 10663/NCIMB 10415 771,428,571 cfu.

Nutritional Info (Analytical Constituents)_x000B_Crude Protein 30%, Crude Fat 13.5%, Crude Fibre 3%, Crude Ash 8.5%, Omega 6 2.7%, Omega 3 0.7%.

368.5 kcals per 100g

Storage Advice: Store in a cool dry place and use within 2 months of opening. For best before date please see top of back of pack.

Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies, children, and animals.

Feeding Guide

Daily feeding amounts are approximate and should be tailored to your dog’s specific needs. For more feeding advice and to use our pet calorie calculator.

Always ensure fresh drinking water is available.

Small Dog: 5-10kg = 70-150g per day

Medium Dog: 11-25kg = 130-300g per day

Large dog: 26-40kg = 265-430g per day

Changing Your Dog’s Food

If your dog is new to Vet’s Kitchen® or this recipe, please introduce it slowly by gradually replacing the old diet over the course of ten days. If you feed too much too soon of any new food, your pet could suffer from stomach upset or other digestive problems.