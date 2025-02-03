Marketplace.
Vet's Kitchen Everyday Health Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice - 1kg

Vet's Kitchen Everyday Health Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice - 1kg

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.79

£9.79/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vet's Kitchen Everyday Health Dry Dog Food Chicken & Brown Rice - 1kg
Vet’s Kitchen® Everyday Health Chicken & Brown Rice is a complete dry dog food which provides perfectly balanced nutrition in a delicious tasting meal and is ideal to maintain the everyday health of your adult dog.Ingredients (Composition)_x000B_Chicken 45% (including Dried Chicken 37%, Chicken Fat 5%, Chicken Gravy 3%), Brown Rice 26%, White Rice, Oats, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Salmon Oil, Brewer’s Yeast, Mannanoligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Fructooligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Glucosamine 180mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 180mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Seaweed Oil Extract, Beta Glucans, Nucleotides.Nutritional Additives per Kg Vitamins: Vitamin A 15,010 IU, Vitamin D3 1,010 IU, Vitamin E 115 IU. Provitamin: L-Carnitine 56mg.Amino Acids: D-L Methionine 1,290mg.Trace Elements: Zinc (Zinc Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate) 154mg, Iron (Iron (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate) 96mg, Manganese (Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate) 36mg, Copper (Copper (II) Chelate of Amino Acids Hydrate & Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate) 15mg, Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous) 0.96mg, Selenium (Sodium Selenite) 0.23mg. Gut Flora Stabilisers: Enterococcus faecium DSM 10663/NCIMB 10415 771,428,571 cfu.Nutritional Info (Analytical Constituents)_x000B_Crude Protein 30%, Crude Fat 13.5%, Crude Fibre 3%, Crude Ash 8.5%, Omega 6 2.7%, Omega 3 0.7%.368.5 kcals per 100gStorage Advice: Store in a cool dry place and use within 2 months of opening. For best before date please see top of back of pack.Warning: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep bag away from babies, children, and animals.Feeding GuideDaily feeding amounts are approximate and should be tailored to your dog’s specific needs. For more feeding advice and to use our pet calorie calculator.Always ensure fresh drinking water is available.Small Dog: 5-10kg = 70-150g per dayMedium Dog: 11-25kg = 130-300g per dayLarge dog: 26-40kg = 265-430g per dayChanging Your Dog’s FoodIf your dog is new to Vet’s Kitchen® or this recipe, please introduce it slowly by gradually replacing the old diet over the course of ten days. If you feed too much too soon of any new food, your pet could suffer from stomach upset or other digestive problems.
Pack size: 1kg

Ingredients

Chicken 45% (including Dried Chicken 37%, Chicken Fat 5%, Chicken Gravy 3%), Brown Rice 26%, White Rice, Oats, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Salmon Oil, Brewer’s Yeast, Mannanoligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Fructooligosaccharides 315mg/kg, Glucosamine 180mg/kg, Methylsulfonylmethane 180mg/kg, Chondroitin Sulphate 125mg/kg, Yucca Schidigera Extract, Seaweed Oil Extract, Beta Glucans, Nucleotides
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here