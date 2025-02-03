Marketplace.
Nutriment Adult Working Dog Chicken Formula 500g

Nutriment Adult Working Dog Chicken Formula 500g

No ratings yet

Write a review

£4.39

£4.39/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Nutriment Adult Working Dog Chicken Formula 500g
Nutriment Raw supplies essential proteins, amino acid, fatty acids, vitamins and minerals needed for a dog throughout its life. Contains 85% fresh meat, offal and bone: British Chicken with Bone, British Beef Green Tripe, British Beef Kidney, British Beef Liver, Fresh Carrots, Fresh Butternut Squash, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Curly Kale, Scottish Cold Water Salmon Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Sea Kelp Powder (Laminaria japonica), Bilberry Powder (Vaccinium Myrtillus), Spirulina Powder (Spirulina platensis), Whole Milled Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ Oil (natural vitamin E)
Pack size: 500g

Ingredients

British Chicken with Bone, British Beef Green Tripe, British Beef Kidney, British Beef Liver, Fresh Carrots, Fresh Butternut Squash, Fresh Broccoli, Fresh Green Curly Kale, Scottish Cold Water Salmon Oil, Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, Raw Sea Kelp Powder, Bilberry Powder, Spirulina Powder, Whole Milled Sesame Seeds, Wheat Germ Oil
Sold by Fetch

View all Dog Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here