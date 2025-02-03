Cambrian Cat Delicious Chunks In Gravy Variety Can 12Pack

Delicious Chunks A Complete Food For Cats. Contains All That Your Cat Needs To Keep Fit And Active.

Pack size: 5570g

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (4% Chicken, 4% Turkey, 4% Beef), Cereals, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Various Sugars

Sold by Fetch