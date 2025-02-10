Marketplace.
Purina Pro Plan Longevis Sterilised 7+ Senior Dry Cat Food - Turkey

Pro Plan Longevis Sterilised 7+ Senior Dry Cat Food Turkey
PURINA PRO PLAN 7+ Sterilised Longevis Senior Dry Cat Food Turkey 3kg Complete dry pet food for senior neutered cats, rich in turkey Extends healthy lifespan by a year on average and improves the quality of life of cats over 7 years thanks to specially formulated LONGEVIS® blend Developed for sterilised cats to maintain urinary health and ideal body weight Contains high level of antioxidants, arginine, omega 3 6 fatty acids and prebiotic to support key vital functions (immune, kidney, digestion) Turkey n°1 ingredient
Pack size: 3kg

Ingredients

Turkey (14%)Dehydrated Poultry ProteinRiceMaize Gluten MealWheat Gluten MealWheatWheat FibreSoya MealCorn StarchDried EggAnimal FatDried Chicory RootSoybean OilCelluloseMineralsFish OilDigestYeasts
