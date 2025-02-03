Purina PRO PLAN Small & Mini Everyday Nutrition Dry Dog Food - Chicken

Pro Plan Dog Adt Optihealth Sml & Mini Breed Chicken 3kg

Purina Pro Plan Dog Small And Mini Adult With Optihealthtm Is A Complete Small Breed Dog Food For Small And Mini Size Dogs. Your Dog Might Be Smaller Than Others, But His Needs Are Just As Complex, So To Give Your Small Dog The Right Nutrients For His Size, Choose Optihealth.It's A Complete Small Breed Dog Food That Keeps Your Adult Dog In Good Condition Through Tasty And Balanced Meals. Not Only Rich In Chicken It Contains Optihealth, A Combination Of Specifically Selected Nutrients At Appropriate Levels For Your Dog's Size.Optihealth Helps Take Care Of Your Dog's Heart, Teeth And Joints, As Well As Improving Their Intestinal Health Through Fibre Content. For A Healthy, Energetic Dog That Loves To Share Life's Adventures With You, Give Them Purina Pro Plan Dog With Optihealth.

Pack size: 7kg

Ingredients

Wheat: 20%, Maize: 15%, Dehydrated poultry protein: 10%, Rice: 7%, Animal fat: 5%, Soya meal: 5%, Dried beet pulp: 3%, Maize gluten meal: 2%, Wheat gluten meal: 2%, Minerals: 1%, Dried egg: 1%, Fish oil: 0.5%, Digest: 0.5%, Yeast: 0.5%

