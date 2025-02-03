Beaphar Flexifit Cat Bits - Maintenance Level 1 (Pack of 18)

Marketplace.
Beaphar Flexifit Cat Bits - Maintenance Level 1
Beaphar Flexifit® Bits for cats are a delicious joint supplement to be given as a daily treat. The bits contain Glucosamine, Omega 3 and Vitamin C to help support and maintain flexible joints. Beaphar Flexifit® Bits are ideal for cats of all ages.DELICIOUS DAILY JOINT CARE TO HELP KEEP CATS MOBILE AND ACTIVEA GREAT WAY TO HELP MAINTAIN FLEXIBLE JOINTS AND STRONG BONES: A tasty daily treat to help maintain your cat’s joint functionCONTAINS GLUCOSAMINE, OMEGA 3, AND VITAMIN C: Ingredients which help maintain flexible joints and strong bones.DAILY FEEDING RECOMMENDATION: Give up to 10 bits per dayAPPROX. 80 BITS PER PACKPART OF THE FLEXIFIT RANGE: A NEW joint supplement range tailored to support your pets degree of motion and needs.Store in a cool, dry place away from light. Store in original packaging, tightly closed. For best results, use within 3 months of opening.Instructions:Give up to 10 bits per day. Always keep fresh drinking water available.Ingredients:Glucosamine, Omega 3, and Vitamin C.Composition: Cereals, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, fish and fish derivatives (salmon oil 0.2%), derivatives of vegetable origin, molluscs and crustaceans (glucosamine hydrochloride 0.25%), minerals.
Pack size: 126g

Cereals, Derivatives of vegetable origin, Milk and milk derivatives, Oils and fats, Fish and fish derivatives (salmon oil 0.5%), Molluscs and crustaceans (glucosamine hydrochloride 0.25%), Minerals
