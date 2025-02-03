Marketplace.
image 1 of VTech Tool Box Friends

VTech Tool Box Friends

No ratings yet

Write a review

£25.99

£25.99/each

Sold and sent by Baby City

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

VTech Tool Box Friends
Meet the popping Tool Box Friends by VTech.This bright and colourful tool box is a great toy to support your little ones imaginative play. The 3 adorable individual characters can be taken in and out of the tool box and will encourage role-play and imitative play. Use the friendly tools to press, roll or turn the nail, screw or wood block to support and develop fine motor skills and hand eye coordination. The cute characters also introduce numbers, colours and themselves.There is an easy to grip handle for on the go play. Includes 4 catchy sing-along songs and 15 fun melodies.Features: The 3 adorable character tools can be taken in and out of the tool box and will encourage role-play and imitative play, Use the friendly tools to press roll or turn the nail screw or wood block, Easy to grip handle makes the tool box easy to carry, Includes 4 sing-along songs and 15 melodies, Suitable for 12 to 36 months
Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)

View all Electronic Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here