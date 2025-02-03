VTech Tool Box Friends

Meet the popping Tool Box Friends by VTech.

This bright and colourful tool box is a great toy to support your little ones imaginative play. The 3 adorable individual characters can be taken in and out of the tool box and will encourage role-play and imitative play. Use the friendly tools to press, roll or turn the nail, screw or wood block to support and develop fine motor skills and hand eye coordination. The cute characters also introduce numbers, colours and themselves.

There is an easy to grip handle for on the go play. Includes 4 catchy sing-along songs and 15 fun melodies.

Features: The 3 adorable character tools can be taken in and out of the tool box and will encourage role-play and imitative play, Use the friendly tools to press roll or turn the nail screw or wood block, Easy to grip handle makes the tool box easy to carry, Includes 4 sing-along songs and 15 melodies, Suitable for 12 to 36 months