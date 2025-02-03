Marketplace.
image 1 of LANTERN SHADE BATTERY STRING LIGHTS

LANTERN SHADE BATTERY STRING LIGHTS

No ratings yet

Write a review

£13.06

£13.06/each

Sold and sent by Searchlight

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

LANTERN SHADE BATTERY STRING LIGHTS
Illuminate your outdoor space with magical charm using these Lantern String Lights, perfect for events or year-round home decoration. They are easy to transport and position, adding ambiance wherever they are placed.
â€¢ Versatile as no messy wires
Sold by Searchlight (Searchlight Electric Limited)

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here