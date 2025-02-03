VTech Tug & Spin Busy Bee

Introducing the Tug and Spin Busy Bee by VTech®! This cute little bumble bee is great for on-the-go play.

Bee’s textured fabric provides tactile stimulation and encourages interaction. Pull down the honeycomb ring or leaf mirror to watch the flower spin and trigger fun phrases and sing-along songs, which encourage language development and watch the flower light up with the sounds.

Take your bumble bee out and about with the C ring which easily attaches to pushchairs and car seats.

Includes 4 catchy sing-along songs and 15 melodies that encourage auditory and language development.

Features: Pull the ring or leaf mirror down to see the flower spin and to hear fun phrases and sing-along songs, Flower will light up with the sounds, C ring easily attaches to a buggy or car seat, Includes 4 sing-along songs and 15 melodies