VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk

The Touch and Learn Activity Desk by VTech® is a four-in-one desk that features writing pad, desk, blackboard and art station!

Desk includes an interactive desktop, stylus and 4 double-sided touch pages filled with engaging content including letters, numbers, music, colours and much more.

It also transforms from a desk into an easel and blackboard with plenty of storage space for art supplies to encourage play and discovery.

The interactive LED display teaches letter and number stroke order. Also includes fun toy phone and music player featuring over 20 songs.

Enjoy hours of fun as you create, discover and learn!

Features: 4 in 1 writing pad activity desk blackboard and art station, Touch draw learn and write on the big touch panel learning desk, Features interactive desktop and 4 double-sided touch pages that introduce letters phonics numbers body parts animals music shapes colours seasons the classroom town and more, Light up writing pad with stylus for letter and number writing, Toy phone teaches greeting phrases through pretend play, Music player plays over 20+ fun pop and classical songs, LED display for fun animations, Easy transformation from easel to blackboard, Includes stool, Suitable from 2 to 5 years,