VTech Smart Medical Kit

Doctor, it’s time to see your patients! This jam packed medical kit includes 16 accessories including a healthcare tablet, medical tools stored in a doctor’s bag and a cute doctor’s costume to encourage role-play.

The tablet features 4 play zones, teaching common illnesses and their symptoms, parts of the body, doctor’s tools and a quiz time and health tip panel. Pressing the buttons and using the role-play tools encourage fine motor skills, whilst the 3 sing-along songs and lots of phrases support language development.

The perfect gift for inquisitive children!

Features: The perfect gift for inquisitive children and perhaps a mini medic!, Includes 16 play pieces including a healthcare tablet medical tools and a cute doctor’s costume to encourage role play, Teaches common illnesses and their symptoms body parts and doctors tools., Medical tablet also features a quiz button ECG button and health tips button, Includes 3 sing-along songs and lots of phrases and fun sounds!, Suitable from 2 to 5 years