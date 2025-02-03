Marketplace.
image 1 of VTech Smart Medical Kit

VTech Smart Medical Kit

No ratings yet

Write a review

£27.99

£27.99/each

Sold and sent by Baby City

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

VTech Smart Medical Kit
Doctor, it’s time to see your patients! This jam packed medical kit includes 16 accessories including a healthcare tablet, medical tools stored in a doctor’s bag and a cute doctor’s costume to encourage role-play.The tablet features 4 play zones, teaching common illnesses and their symptoms, parts of the body, doctor’s tools and a quiz time and health tip panel. Pressing the buttons and using the role-play tools encourage fine motor skills, whilst the 3 sing-along songs and lots of phrases support language development.The perfect gift for inquisitive children!Features: The perfect gift for inquisitive children and perhaps a mini medic!, Includes 16 play pieces including a healthcare tablet medical tools and a cute doctor’s costume to encourage role play, Teaches common illnesses and their symptoms body parts and doctors tools., Medical tablet also features a quiz button ECG button and health tips button, Includes 3 sing-along songs and lots of phrases and fun sounds!, Suitable from 2 to 5 years
Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)

View all Pretend Play

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here