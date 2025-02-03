VTech Switch & Go Dinos® Flare the T-Rex

Introducing Flare the T-Rex by VTech! This wild Switch and Go Dino is an exciting 2-in-1 toy which switches between a fierce T-Rex and a fast car! See cool dino eye and driver animations on the LCD screen!

Tilt Flare's head back, or press on the bumper to see Flare shine a cool fire light projection! Doing so will also trigger exciting car and dinosaur sound effects, fun phrases and facts about the T-Rex!

Flare will light up with the responses, adding to the excitement! Hear even more great sound effects when Flare moves and switches between dinosaur and car modes!

Features: Light projects from the dino's mouth and the car's bumper!, LCD screen displays dino eyes and driver animations!, Shiny finish so Flare really stands out!, Lights up with responses!, Lively dino and car sounds facts and phrases!, Includes educational dinosaur fact card!, 3-8 years