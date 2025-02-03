Vetzyme Pet Anti-bacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser 18ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser For Dogs, Cats And Small Pets Cleans And Disinfects Helps Remove Wax And Tissue Debris From The Ear Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser Used Regularly Will Help Maintain Good Ear Hygiene. The Product Can Be Safely Used On The Ears Of Dogs, Cats And Small Mammals. This Product Has Been Specially Formulated To Help Soften And Remove Ear Wax, Soothe Irritation And Help Avoid Bacterial Build Up. It Will Also Help Cleanse And Disinfect Insect Bites, Minor Cuts And Grazes Around The Outer Ear. Use Biocides Safely. Always Read The Label And Product Information Before Use

Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser For Dogs, Cats And Small Pets Cleans And Disinfects Helps Remove Wax And Tissue Debris From The Ear Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser Used Regularly Will Help Maintain Good Ear Hygiene. The Product Can Be Safely Used On The Ears Of Dogs, Cats And Small Mammals. This Product Has Been Specially Formulated To Help Soften And Remove Ear Wax, Soothe Irritation And Help Avoid Bacterial Build Up. It Will Also Help Cleanse And Disinfect Insect Bites, Minor Cuts And Grazes Around The Outer Ear. Use Biocides Safely. Always Read The Label And Product Information Before Use

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.