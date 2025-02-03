Marketplace.
Vetzyme Pet Anti-bacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser 18ml
Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser For Dogs, Cats And Small Pets Cleans And Disinfects Helps Remove Wax And Tissue Debris From The Ear Vetzyme Veterinary Antibacterial Ear Drops and Cleanser Used Regularly Will Help Maintain Good Ear Hygiene. The Product Can Be Safely Used On The Ears Of Dogs, Cats And Small Mammals. This Product Has Been Specially Formulated To Help Soften And Remove Ear Wax, Soothe Irritation And Help Avoid Bacterial Build Up. It Will Also Help Cleanse And Disinfect Insect Bites, Minor Cuts And Grazes Around The Outer Ear. Use Biocides Safely. Always Read The Label And Product Information Before Use

Ingredients

Phenoxyethanol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Polysorbate 20, Water
