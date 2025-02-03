Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker White, Also Gelato Sorbet Frozen Yoghurt Machine

The Independent Indy Best Buy 2023 winner for best for soft serve ice cream. Sensio Home Ice Cream Makers can create ice cream, sorbet, gelato and frozen yoghurt in approximately 20 minutes! The refill opening in the lid allows you to add extra toppings and ingredients to create your perfect ice cream mix! Indulge in homemade natural ice cream at a fraction of the cost to store bought alternatives! Easy to operate: (1) Freeze the bowl for approximately 12 hours, depending on your freezer (2) Mix your ingredients and pre-chill it in the fridge for at least 2 to 3 hours (3) Put the freezer bowl in the machine and connect the stirrer and lid (4) Start the machine and pour your mixture into the bowl through the flap in the lid. Fresh ice cream ready in approximately 20 minutes! Bowl Dimensions (for the freezer): H: 14 cm W: 20 cm (diameter). With just 4 removable components the set-up process could not be any simpler. With an easy-to-follow instruction manual you will be up and running in minutes. Plus the removable lid, stirrer and freezer bowl makes it an easy clean! Sensio Home is a British brand you can trust. We have been selling kitchen appliances since 1946 and all of our products are fully tested as well as holding all relevant quality and safety certifications. Shop with confidence as the Sensio Home Ice Cream Maker is covered by a 2 year guarantee, proof that we stand behind our products.

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)