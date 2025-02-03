Fudge Professional Time Machine II Seal and Armour Hair Treatment 500ml

Fudge Professional Time Machine II Seal and Armour Hair Treatment 500ml is a premium hair treatment of Fudge brand. Fudge has created a range of shampoos that are essential for anyone who takes their hair and image seriously. Simple and effective, Fudge provides your hair with the vital rocket fuel that it needs to help you achieve your desired hair. Whatever your hair need, Fudge shampoo has it covered. Whether you have coloured hair you should try Fudge colour lock shampoo which keeps your hair colour vibrant and more intense for longer whilst deeply hydrating each strand. For those times that you don't have time in the morning to wash your hair and need that 'just washed' look, Fudge dry shampoo cleanses and refreshes your hair without a drop of water in sight. One quick blast and your hair appears freshly washed.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua (Water), Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Castor Oil/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cocoglycerides, Glycerin, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Myristyl Myristate, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Quaternium-91, Phenoxyethanol, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Citric Acid, Parfum (Fragrance), Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Keratin Amino Acids, Limonene, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate.

Sold by Lazeco Ltd