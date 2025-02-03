Sensio Home 1000W Powerful Hand Blender 3 in 1 Stainless Steel with Attachment, 700ml Mixing Beaker & Whisk

Super Powerful And Super Stylish 1000W Electric Stick Blender from Sensio Home. With this kind of power it will easily outperform other hand blenders making light work of all your blending needs. It will mix food in seconds. Sharp blades and multiple variable speeds so you can mix various foods with the ideal speed of your choice, ensuring the taste and consistency is perfect. Go ahead and make delicious food for your baby, family and friends. The Sensio Home multifunctional 3 in 1 hand blender is designed to blend, chop, whip, whisk, puree and emulsify. This handheld blender mixer brings you fruit salad, vegetable juice, milkshake, smoothies and baby food supplements in just a short time with perfect consistency. BPA Free Blender attachment, beaker and whisk. Includes a 700ml beaker, a stainless steel stick and whisk. All parts are made of food-grade material, healthy and durable. The beaker is of a larger capacity than most others so you can prepare more food together, fast and convenient. The detachable attachments of our immersion blender make it easy to clean and store. Some of the removable parts are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning, the others are easily detached for rinsing under the sink in no time. All attachments are installed and removed easily. This hand blender has an anti-splash design, which makes cutting and mixing food easier and safer, without wasting the food you have prepared.

Super powerful 1000W to blend multiple foods fast with ease Multifunctional 3 in 1 with stick blender whisk & beaker BPA free safe hygienic use & easy to clean

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)