Sensio Home Popcorn Maker 1200W

With the Sensio Home Popcorn Maker you can have popcorn anytime you want without leaving the comfort of home. Making popcorn is as easy as it can possibly be with this popcorn making machine. Designed to make popcorn using only hot air, this American-style popcorn maker requires no oil or butter and can create delicious popcorn in just 3-5 minutes. Create healthy popcorn in the comfort of your own home with this Sensio Home popcorn machine for kids and adults. You can even create your own flavours of popcorn! Complete with an on/off switch and non slip feet for safety and stability, this electric popcorn machine maker is powered by 1200W. Home movie night is more delicious with popcorn from the Sensio Home Air Popcorn Maker! No oil required. Simply the best popcorn popper for making a healthy snack that the entire family will love. You can opt to use oil or skip it entirely! Operates through hot-air circulation, which requires no oil or fats, making your popcorn fat-free & a great source of fibre. This flavoured popcorn machine makes cleaning a breeze since no butter or oil is involved, meaning all you need to do is wipe clean with a moist towel, and that's about it. This popcorn maker machine sports a small form factor, therefore it will not occupy your whole kitchen space. A cute popcorn machine is suitable for any sort of ambiance, whether it may be for your kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom, entertainment room, or even in your own basement! This small air popcorn popper will be a great addition anywhere. The popcorn maker brings about a very familiar and retro style that was popular in the 60’s and 70’s. It is decorative, eye catching, and it brings about a nostalgic feeling you will surely take pride in upon owning the air popcorn machine. This popcorn machine is worthy of even a collector’s collection. Bringing about a vintage look with it, this red popcorn machine is for you! Please note: Packaging box may vary.

Popcorn anytime at home, no oil, ready in 3-5 mins Healthy popcorn at home, 1200W, safe, stable, flavourful Healthy, oil-free popcorn popper, easy to clean

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)