Sensio Home Hand Blender Cool Grey 200W Stainless Steel Blade Great For Soups, Baby Food, Sauce, Smoothies

This Sensio Home blender is easy to use. Designed with simplicity and versatility in mind to help you blend with ease. One button operation for fast and powerful blending. 200W of power, enough to deal with your everyday blending needs. Convenient 1m long power cord gives you the freedom to move around your worktop. Its stylish ergonomic design is light enough to be used by everyone including those with weak wrists. Easy to grip with a textured finish on the handle to ensure non slip and safe operation. Finished in a cool grey colour with silver coloured accents on the top and around the button to add style to your kitchen. Manufactured with safety in mind, this blender has overheat protection to ensure it doesn’t get too hot. It also has all relevant UK safety certification and has been thoroughly tested to ensure optimum operation. BPA free food grade components make it safe to use. Its also really easy to clean. The detachable blender attachment of this immersion blender makes it easy to clean and store. Just detach and rinse under the sink in no time. All attachments are installed and removed easily. Sensio Home is a British brand you can trust with a long tradition of offering the very best kitchen appliances. All our goods are rigorously inspected and adhere to all regulatory and quality regulations. They are therefore safe and legally sold, whilst also being backed up by our UK customer service team and comprehensive product guarantee. 2 year guarantee included.
Fast powerful blending for all your everyday needsTextured finish for easy grip plus lightweight designSafe BPA free with overheat protect plus easy to clean
