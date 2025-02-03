Sensio Home 10L Mini Fridge Cooler & Warmer Black, AC & DC Power

Variable power options. UK AC mains power lead and European power lead so you can use in the UK and in Europe. DC power lead also included for connecting to car cigarette socket so you can take your fridge with you for maximum portability. Light and easily movable with convenient carry handle. 10L capacity fits up to 12 x330ml cans. Great for office, bedroom, trips, holidays, camping, makeup, cosmetics, skin care….Quiet performance. Long lasting brushless motor for quiet operation. Midnight black gloss finish to the whole fridge including the sides and back with a black sparkle effect glass front makes for a stylish fridge which looks great in any setting. Cold and hot functions. Switchable between cold and hot for maximum versatility. Can cool up to 20C below ambient temperature or heat up to 65C.

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)