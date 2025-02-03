Sensio Home Chocolate Fountain Party Serving Tray Electric 3 Tier Hot Melting Pot Base, Keep Warm Function

Party time! Serving tray included so its easy to grab and dip all your favourites such as strawberries, marshmallows, fudge, banana, profiteroles and anything else you can dream of covered in chocolate heaven! Fun for all the family, great for birthday parties, weddings, house parties and other social events , sure to provide hours of joy and delight! Three tiers of chocolate fun. Crafted from stainless steel and housed inside a solid plastic case, this three-tier fountain is simple to assemble and easy to clean. 250 ml capacity. Fun party size. Height 21.5cm, Width 23 cm Depth 23cm (including tray). Fun for all the family, this chocolate fountain makes a great centrepiece for birthday parties, weddings, house parties and other social events, sure to provide hours of joy and delight! Unlike other chocolate fountains / fondue sets that can heat-up slowly and can be poorly built, Sensio Home provides a solution in the form of this chocolate fountain that melts chocolate in minutes and provides an incredibly-smooth chocolate flow. Searching for the perfect gift? This chocolate melter fountain is the perfect gift for every chocolate lover! Allow that special person in your life to enjoy this fun and interactive chocolate fountain set , a gift they will treasure for years to come.

3 chocolate tiers with party serving tray 2 settings including keep warm Easy set up with warm flowing chocolate in minutes

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)