Marketplace.
image 1 of Sensio Home Multi Functional 3 In 1 Waffle, Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini or Grill, Non Stick Easy Clean Plates

Sensio Home Multi Functional 3 In 1 Waffle, Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini or Grill, Non Stick Easy Clean Plates

No ratings yet

Write a review

£29.99

£29.99/each

Sold and sent by Senza Group Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Sensio Home Multi Functional 3 In 1 Waffle, Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini or Grill, Non Stick Easy Clean Plates
The convenience of one appliance with multiple uses. Interchangeable plates for making waffles, deep filled toasted sandwiches and paninis. The panini plate doubles up as a grill so it really is versatile with multiple uses! Power and Ready indicator lights, locking latch and easy to use plates makes this appliance safe and easy to use. There is a non stick coating on all plates for easy cleaning and maintenance. Gloss black finish with a stainless steel indicator light surround makes for a stylish appliance that will look good in the grandest of kitchens. Sensio Home is a British brand you can trust with a long tradition of offering the very best kitchen appliances. All our goods are rigorously inspected and adhere to all regulatory and quality regulations. They are therefore safe and legally sold, whilst also being backed up by our UK customer service team and comprehensive product guarantee. 2 year guarantee included.
Separate cooking plates for waffles toasties & paninisNon stick easy clean cooking plates for perfect resultsPower & ready indicators for easy cooking
Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here