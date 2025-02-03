Sensio Home Multi Functional 3 In 1 Waffle, Deep Fill Sandwich, Panini or Grill, Non Stick Easy Clean Plates

The convenience of one appliance with multiple uses. Interchangeable plates for making waffles, deep filled toasted sandwiches and paninis. The panini plate doubles up as a grill so it really is versatile with multiple uses! Power and Ready indicator lights, locking latch and easy to use plates makes this appliance safe and easy to use. There is a non stick coating on all plates for easy cleaning and maintenance. Gloss black finish with a stainless steel indicator light surround makes for a stylish appliance that will look good in the grandest of kitchens. Sensio Home is a British brand you can trust with a long tradition of offering the very best kitchen appliances. All our goods are rigorously inspected and adhere to all regulatory and quality regulations. They are therefore safe and legally sold, whilst also being backed up by our UK customer service team and comprehensive product guarantee. 2 year guarantee included.

Separate cooking plates for waffles toasties & paninis Non stick easy clean cooking plates for perfect results Power & ready indicators for easy cooking

