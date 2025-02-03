Sensio Home Chocolate Fountain Fondue Large 500ml Capacity Electric 3 Tier, 2 Settings Keep Warm Function

Three tiers of chocolate heaven. Crafted from stainless steel and housed inside a solid plastic case, this three-tier fountain is simple to assemble and easy to clean. Ramp up the taste by enjoying with strawberries, marshmallows, fudge, banana, profiteroles and more! 500 ml capacity. Height 27.2cm, Width 17cm, Depth 17cm. Fun for all the family, this chocolate fountain makes a great centrepiece for birthday parties, weddings, house parties and other social events, sure to provide hours of joy and delight! Unlike other chocolate fountains / fondue sets that can heat-up slowly and can be poorly built, Sensio Home provides a solution in the form of a 3-tier 500 ml capacity fountain that melts chocolate in minutes and provides an incredibly-smooth chocolate flow. Searching for the perfect gift? This chocolate melter fountain is the perfect gift for every chocolate lover! Allow that special person in your life to enjoy this fun and interactive chocolate fountain set , a gift they will treasure for years to come.

3 chocolate tiers with large 500ml capacity 2 settings including keep warm Easy set up with warm flowing chocolate in minutes

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)