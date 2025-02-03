Sensio Home Sandwich Toaster Toastie Maker, Deep Fill Non Stick Plates, 4 Slice Electric Grill Press 900W

The Sensio Home sandwich toaster has deeper cooking plates than its rivals, allowing for a more generous fill of your favourite ingredients! Within minutes you can enjoy 2 golden brown toasties thanks to the double non-stick plates. The toastie maker is equipped with non-stick plates meaning once the appliance has cooled down, both the housing and plates can be easily wiped down with a damp soft cloth before storing it away. The sandwich toaster makes for easy storage as it has cool touch handles with a locking clasp and cord storage under the housing, ensuring minimal space is taken up in your kitchen cupboards. It comes equipped with LED power and ready indicators, cool touch handles, a locking clasp and non-slip feet proving that this sandwich toaster by Sensio Home is designed for maximum safety. Shop with confidence as the Sensio Home sandwich toaster is covered by a 2-year guarantee, proof that we stand behind our products.

Deep fill cooking plates for thicker tastier toasties Non stick easy clean cooking plates for perfect toasties Power & ready indicators for easy cooking

Sold by Senza Group Ltd (MPL Home Ltd)