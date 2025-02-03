Groov-e GVPS110/BE Retro Series Personal CD Player - Blue

The Groov-e Personal CD Player will take you back to the 90s and give you the perfect excuse to listen to some golden oldies.

The classic LCD display and control buttons are just how they used to be – allowing you to skip and search through your favourite songs. The Anti-Skip Protection feature also prevents the music from jumping whilst you’re on the move.

Further functions include a battery indicator and a 20-track programmable memory. A pair of earphones are also included to get your started immediately!

The Groov-e Personal CD Player supports CD, CD-R and CD/RW playback and requires 2 x AA batteries or 4.5V DC power input (not included).

Available in 4 colours, there is a retro style to suit all tastes!