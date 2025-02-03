Groov-e GVPS733/BE Original Boombox Portable CD Player with Radio - Blue

Listen to your favourite tunes with the Groov-e Original Boombox.

This stereo combines a CD player with an AM/FM radio in a totally portable package. The CD player is CD-R/ CD-RW compatible and offers a 20-track pre-programming function.

Thanks to the 3.5mm aux-in function, the Original Boombox will also allow you to connect your MP3 player, smartphone and tablet, so you can play your favourite songs anytime, anywhere… but if you prefer to listen in private, it also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Speaker power: 1.2Wx2, Carry Handle, Telescopic antenna, AC mains adaptor (included), Batteries for portable use: 6 x C size (not included)