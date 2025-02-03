Groov-e GVCK02UN Cuties Sleep Trainer Alarm Clock with LED Night Light - Rainbow Unicorn Multi

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The CUTIES Children’s Alarm Clock is a fun, functional, and safe sleep trainer designed specifically for kids. This adorable alarm clock not only helps your child understand when it’s time to sleep and wake up, but it also provides a soothing and comforting night light. Packed with features, the CUTIES Alarm Clock is the perfect addition to your child’s bedtime routine.

The CUTIES Children’s Alarm Clock is a fun, functional, and safe sleep trainer designed specifically for kids. This adorable alarm clock not only helps your child understand when it’s time to sleep and wake up, but it also provides a soothing and comforting night light. Packed with features, the CUTIES Alarm Clock is the perfect addition to your child’s bedtime routine. LED Colour Changing Night Light, Alarm Clock, White Noise, Sleep Trainer, USB or Battery Operated

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.