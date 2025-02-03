Groov-e GVPS733CD10/RD Original Boombox Portable CD Player & Radio Red with Childrens Stories CD

Listen to your favourite tunes with the Groov-e Original Boombox.

This stereo combines a CD player with an AM/FM radio in a totally portable package. The CD player is CD-R/ CD-RW compatible and offers a 20-track pre-programming function.

Thanks to the 3.5mm aux-in function, the Original Boombox will also allow you to connect your MP3 player, smartphone and tablet, so you can play your favourite songs anytime, anywhere… but if you prefer to listen in private, it also has a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Includes a compilation of 10 Children's favourite stories, told in a warm and accessible style and accompanied by fun and vibrant music. This CD collection is a perfect introduction to the classics for young children. (The Tortoise and the Hare, The Three Little Pigs, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Jack and the Beanstalk, The Little Gingerbread Man, Hansel and Gretel, Beauty and the Beast, The Ugly Duckling, Cinderella, The Old Woman who Lived in a Shoe)

Speaker power: 1.2W x 2, LED display, Carry Handle, Telescopic antenna, AC mains adaptor (included), Batteries for portable use: 6 x C size (not included)