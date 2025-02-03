Groov-e GVDR06BK Berlin Portable Colour Screen DAB/FM Radio with Bluetooth - Black

The Berlin DAB/FM radio is the perfect choice for your office, kitchen or any room in the house. The 2.4” colour screen displays program and track information and Bluetooth connectivity turns your portable radio into a great wireless speaker.

Features: 60 preset stations 30 DAB & 30 FM, Backlit LCD display, Radio text, Auto and manual scan tuning, Clock-time and date, Dual alarm - wake up to radio or buzzer, Snooze function, Sleep timer, Display dimmer, 3.5mm headphone socket, Telescopic antenna, AC Mains power (included), 4 x AA batteries (not included)