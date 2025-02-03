VonShef Double Hot Plate 2500W Portable Electric

VonShef Electric Hob with Dual 240-480°C Temperature Control Familiar with the ‘not-enough-hobs’ panic mid-way through cooking the ultimate fry up? Be sure to have enough appliances to always fuel your feasts with the VonShef electric hot plate, whether it’s tucked compactly away ready for emergencies, or a permanent addition to your kitchen counter set up. 2500W Double Electric Camping Stove | For Home, Caravans & Motorhomes This portable hob couldn’t be easier to power up and save you from an unfinished or delayed family feast (neither of which ever go down well!). With two separate heating rings, simply select your desired temperatures using the dual temperature control and get multi-tasking to the max. Set on non-slip feet for safety and stability, this double electric hob is perfect for busy family homes, caravans, and office kitchens. Once done, wait for the hot plate to cool and wipe clean with a damp cloth. Two Ring Electric Hob The ultimate low-cost solution for small kitchens. Whilst integrated hobs require installation and a large surface area, you can use this hob anywhere. Wide Pan Compatibility Take control: fry, simmer, or sauté your way. Use with a range of aluminium, copper, cast iron, and non-magnetic stainless steel pans. Easy to Clean Simple maintenance for long-lasting use. Stubborn burnt residue is a thing of the past – simply wipe down with a damp cloth once cool. Compact Design For handy storage and transportation options. Ideal for caravanning; nothing beats the smell of a bacon butty on a cold morning at the campsite!

Adjust the 2 separate heating zones using the dial Featuring five heat settings from 240-480°C A max output of 2500W and wide pan compatibility

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)