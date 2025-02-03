Reflective Led Armband

Pure2Improve's Reflective LED Safety Running Armbands is ideal for runners who enjoy late-night runs. With its 2 light settings, it provides the runner with clear visibility, in all conditions, to others around, ensuring safety whilst running. The product is easy to put on and it is a comfy fit which can be altered with ease to provide optimum comfort for runners. Battery not Included

The LED Safety armband is Reach Compliant, making it an environmentally friendly product. Dual Light Setting Feature: Flashing and Constant which provides great visibility in all types of weather. Comfortable wear and easily adjustable

Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD