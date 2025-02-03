Marketplace.
image 1 of Reflective Led Armband

Reflective Led Armband

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Brand Fusion International LTD

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Reflective Led Armband
Pure2Improve's Reflective LED Safety Running Armbands is ideal for runners who enjoy late-night runs. With its 2 light settings, it provides the runner with clear visibility, in all conditions, to others around, ensuring safety whilst running. The product is easy to put on and it is a comfy fit which can be altered with ease to provide optimum comfort for runners.Battery not Included
The LED Safety armband is Reach Compliant, making it an environmentally friendly product.Dual Light Setting Feature: Flashing and Constant which provides great visibility in all types of weather.Comfortable wear and easily adjustable
Sold by Brand Fusion International LTD

View all Fitness Technology

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here