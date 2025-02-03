Masterplug 13A Double Socket Extension Lead with 10m Cable, White

This practical and reliable two-socket extension lead from Masterplug is designed for everyday use around the home or office. It features a 10-metre-long cable, providing ample reach to connect your electrical appliances even when they are far from a power outlet. The extension lead is equipped with a 13A fuse for added safety and includes a power indicator that shows when your devices are connected. Its rounded slimline appearance ensures it blends seamlessly into any environment, while the safety shuttered sockets offer additional protection.

Two sockets to connect multiple devices Shuttered sockets to prevent foreign objects 10m cable offering flexibility and convenience

Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)