Ross TV Wall Bracket – Full Motion Mount Design, 23-50" VESA 200x200 
Create a modern and minimalist look with this Full Motion TV Mount from Ross. Suitable for 23-50” screens (58-127cm), up to 30kg with a VESA pattern from 100mm x 100mm up to 200mm x 200mm. An ideal option for someone looking to mount a TV on a media wall or in the corner of a room. Enhanced levels of functionality including the ability to extend your TV from the wall between 5.6cm to 37.8cm, tilt between +10° and -3° and turn +/- 90° to optimise your viewing experience. Includes installation fixtures and a 5-year warranty for peace of mind.
Fully adjustable to get the perfect screen angleFits 23” - 50” TVs. Max hold 30kgThree arm provides smooth and stable movement
