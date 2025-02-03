Cooks Professional Retro Edition Electric 3-Tier Chocolate Fountain

Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal for parties, weddings, or dessert nights, this chocolate fountain adds a touch of fun and luxury to any event.

Smooth Flowing Chocolate: The built-in heating base ensures your chocolate stays melted and flows smoothly across the three tiers, creating an enticing display.

Versatile Treat Options: Pair with fruits, marshmallows and more for versatile dipping possibilities.

Easy to Clean: The detachable tiers and base make cleaning simple and stress-free after use.

The Cooks Professional Electric 3-Tier Chocolate Fountain is the ultimate centerpiece for any celebration. With its cascading flow of melted chocolate, it’s sure to delight guests of all ages. Whether you’re dipping fresh strawberries or fluffy marshmallows, the possibilities are as delicious as they are endless.

Easy to use and maintain, this stylish fountain heats chocolate to the perfect consistency and keeps it flowing throughout your event. Its compact design makes it suitable for any table setting, while the three cascading tiers add a visually stunning touch to your dessert spread.

Featuring detachable tiers and auger, cleaning is effortless. Simply remove the parts, rinse, and wipe down the base to have it ready for your next event.