Masterplug 4 Socket Extension Lead with Surge Protection, 2m, Black

With a 2 metre cable, this Masterplug four socket surge protected extension lead takes the struggle out of trying to use more than one electrical appliance with limited numbers of sockets. The surge protected extension lead is designed to protect your electrical appliances from power surges and spikes. It has four sockets and a power and surge indicator, which lets you know when the extension lead is plugged in and your devices are protected. Ideal for home or office. Includes a connected equipment warranty of £1000 value for 3 years.

Four sockets with 2m cable for multiple devices £1000 connected equipment warranty, 3 years Protect your devices from surges and spikes

Sold by Luceco UK Ltd (Luceco UK Limited)