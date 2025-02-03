Marketplace.
HG Limescale Remover Concentrate 1 litre

HG Limescale Remover Concentrate 1 litre

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Trade Hut Direct

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HG Limescale Remover Concentrate 1 litre

HG Limescale Remover Concentrate is a very concentrated descaler for the safe removal of stubborn limescale and deposits. Extremely powerful, but safe for all materials in the bathroom.

Suitable for taps, bathtubs, toilets and shower walls and can also be used as a professional descaler on clogged showerheads. It also removes rust and urine stains as well as verdigris.

Sold by Trade Hut Direct (Trade Hut Direct Ltd)

View all Cleaning Supplies

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here