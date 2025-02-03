Marketplace.
Rentokil Fly Killer Cassette Unit

Rentokil Fly Killer Cassette Unit

The Rentokil Fly Killer Cassette Unit contains a long-lasting formula that kills and repels flies, mosquitoes, moths, midges and gnats in small sized rooms. Easy-to-use, discreet unit for complete room protection with a low odour. Long-lasting up to 4 months.
