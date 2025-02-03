Eukanuba Veterinary Diets Joint Mobility Dry Dog Food - 12kg

Eukanuba Veterinary Dog Joint Mobility 12kg

SQP registered retailers only.A Suitably Qualified Person (SQP) is a professionally qualified person who is entitled to prescribe and/or supply certain veterinary medicines under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations. Eukanuba Veterinary Diets Joint Mobility Provides nutritional support for joint and mobility issues. Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulphate as cartilage building blocks to support joint healthTargeted omega-6: omega-3 fatty acid ratio to help soothe stiff jointsLowered fat levels and L-Carnitine to help reduce body fat and promote optimal body conditionAppropriate levels of high quality animalprotein to help support muscle massVitamin E as an antioxidant to help maintain a strong immune systemBeet pulp fibre to help improve intestinal health and optimal stool consistency.FOS (fructooligosaccharies) prebiotics which aid in GI health shown to help maintain the balance between good and bad bacteriaDentalCare System - polyphosphates to help reduce tartar build-up across the whole mouth duringand beyond mealtime It is recommended that a veterinarian’s pinion be sought before use or before extending the period of use. Your veterinarian may suggest specific feeding instructions for your dog, or askyou to follow the standard portions shown in the feeding chart. Recommended time for use: as long as advised by your veterinarian.Store in a cool, dry place.Water should be available at all time for your dog to drink.When feeding for the first time gradually introduce Eukanuba into your dog's dietover a period of 4 days. We recommend feeding your dog twice a day. Divide the daily amount shown in the chart by the number of meals. Your dog may eat more or less depending on age, temperament and activity level. Maize, Dried Chickenand Turkey, wheat, sorghum, barley, fish meal, animal fat, dried beet pulp, dried whole egg, chicken digest, brewer's dried yeast, potassium chloride, sodium chloride, sodium hexametaphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, calcium carbonate, linseed, glucosamine (475mg/kg), marigold extract, chondroitin sulphate (45mg/kg). All breed sizes

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

