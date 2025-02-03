300PC Poker Set In Aluminium Case - 11.5g Chips

300 PIECE POKER SET – This poker set features everything you could possibly need to bring the thrills of Las Vegas into your living room. The set includes 300 11.5g chips, a dealer chip, 5 dice, 2 sets of playing cards and a silver, aluminium carry case.

CLASSIC POKER SET – This replica version of the classic casino style game of poker will provide hours of entertainment, whether you are at home with the family or out at a poker night with friends.

LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE – The 38cm x 23.5cm aluminium casino style carry case that holds the poker set is both lightweight and portable, making it easy to store away when not in use and ideal to be taken from one venue to the next.

TEXAS HOLD’EM, BLACKJACK & MORE – This travel-sized, 300-piece poker set will be a hit on game night. It allows you to indulge in your favourite casino games such as Texas Hold’Em and Blackjack as well as many other classic card games.